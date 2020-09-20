Conte, Antonio "Tony"
81, of Lillian Road in Johnston passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 surrounded by his family. The husband of Maria (Santonastaso) Conte. They had been married for 56 years.
He was the owner of Conte's Tailors, Providence for 51 years.
Besides his wife, he leaves his daughter Joanne and husband Dan Foley; daughter Lori; grandchildren Anastasia and Colin Foley; and his brother-in-law Pasquale Santonastaso, and his wife Josefina and their daughter Maria. He was the brother of Lucio, Francesca, Giovanni, Madelena, Antonio and Clemente Conte.
Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 10am in St. Rocco's Church, 927 Atwood Avenue, Johnston. Private Entombment in Our Risen Christ Mausoleum in St. Ann's Cemetery. Visitation Respectfully Omitted. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to HopeHealth Hospice Care.