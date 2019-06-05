Home

A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 861-5432
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St.
Providence, RI
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
8:45 AM
A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St.
Providence, RI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
100 Chatham St.
Providence, RI
Antonio DiCristofano Obituary
DiCRISTOFANO, ANTONIO
90, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was the husband of the late Emiliana M. (Paolella) DiCristofano. He passed away one week prior to his 91st birthday, on what would have been their 65th wedding anniversary. Born in Castelnuovo Al Volturno, Italy, he was the son of the late Luigi and Maria (Martino) DiCristofano.
He was a member of the St. Anthony Society; he played Bocce on various teams. He was a long time employee of School House Candy, Pawtucket. He loved to garden, he loved spending time with his family and cherished the time with his grandsons. He lived every day to its fullest.
His loving children, Louis DiCristofano and his wife Marilena, Mirella Ferris and her husband Ed, and Gloria Bryce, survive him. Also survived by his loving grandsons, Spencer and Cameron Bryce, and Jonathan and Jordan Ferris. He was the brother of Giovanni, Assunta, Anna DiCristofano, and the late Giusseppe, and Cristina DiCristofano.
His funeral will be held on Friday June 7, 2019 at 8:45 A.M. from the A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St. Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Agnes Church, 100 Chatham St., Providence at 10 A.M. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. Calling hours will be Thursday 4 to 8 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Agnes Church, 100 Chatham St. Providence, RI 02904.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 5, 2019
