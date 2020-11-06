DeCotis, Antonio F. "Anthony"
94, died Tuesday, November 3rd surrounded by his family. Husband of the late Viola E. (DiNuccio) DeCotis.
He leaves daughter, Maryann of Central Falls, sons Anthony and his wife Maria of Nashua, NH and Joseph and his wife Lisa of Lincoln. Grandchildren, Ryan, Tyler, Ellen, Audrey, Austin, Alexis, and Adam.
Mass of Christian Burial Friday November 6th at 10am in St. Michael's Church, Smithfield. Social distancing will be followed and face masks must be worn in church. Private burial with Military Honors in St. Ann's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to providence.va.gov/giving/index
For complete obit visit andersonwinfield.net