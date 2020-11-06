1/1
Antonio F. "Anthony" DeCotis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Antonio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DeCotis, Antonio F. "Anthony"
94, died Tuesday, November 3rd surrounded by his family. Husband of the late Viola E. (DiNuccio) DeCotis.
He leaves daughter, Maryann of Central Falls, sons Anthony and his wife Maria of Nashua, NH and Joseph and his wife Lisa of Lincoln. Grandchildren, Ryan, Tyler, Ellen, Audrey, Austin, Alexis, and Adam.
Mass of Christian Burial Friday November 6th at 10am in St. Michael's Church, Smithfield. Social distancing will be followed and face masks must be worn in church. Private burial with Military Honors in St. Ann's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to providence.va.gov/giving/index For complete obit visit andersonwinfield.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-0180
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Winfield Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved