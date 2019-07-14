|
|
Melucci, Antonio "Junior" F.
Antonio Francis Melucci, 90, passed away peacefully July 9th, 2019. Antonio died while at his home in Spring Hill, FL and within the loving care of his devoted wife, Christiane Melucci.
Born September 22nd, 1928, Antonio was the son of the late Antonio and Theresa (Roberti) Melucci. Antonio was predeceased by siblings Romeo, William, Bertha, Eda, Edward and Francis.
Originally from Pawtucket, RI, Antonio since resided in Spring Hill, FL, though was a world traveler nonetheless.
Antonio is survived by his four sons and respective grandchildren: Thomas (Thomas Jr. - dec., Craig, Todd), Anthony (Ryan), William (Kathleen, Lynn, Bianca, Antonio) and David (Stella, Zoe). Antonio also celebrated 2 great grandchildren, Christiana and Vincent.
Admired for his aplomb, Antonio always added depth and quality to any occasion. He was a kind and caring man, a charismatic raconteur, both circumspect and wise, and one who possessed the utmost in terms of style, class and social graces; debonair and a true gentleman amongst gentlemen.
Antonio was an avid golfer and a member of the Pawtucket Country Club for over one half of a century. A world renowned legend of the pigeon racing community, Antonio was internationally recognized and heralded as a foremost expert in his field.
Antonio was man of tremendous respect and will forever be loved, admired and greatly missed, though never forgotten.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 14, 2019