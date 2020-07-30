VARRECCHIONE, ANTONIO FRANCESCO "TONY"
Antonio Francesco "Tony" Varrecchione, 84, of Wakefield, passed away at his home on Monday July 27th surrounded by his loving family after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was the beloved husband of Elaine (Ferris) Varrecchione for 35 years. Anthony was born in West Warwick, R.I., the son of the late Emilio and Giuseppina (Senerchia) Varrecchione. He graduated from West Warwick High School in 1954 and Villanova University in 1958. He served in the United States Army before teaching in the Providence Public Schools for 25 years, retiring in 1989. Besides his wife, he is survived by his loving children and stepchildren, Anthony Varrecchione and his companion Paige Ruenes, Vincent Varrecchione and his wife Heidi, Michael Varrecchione, Christopher Varrecchione and his wife Susan, Dana Gillis, Karen Allen and her husband Jeffrey, Peter Wronoski and his companion Jean Hayes and 11 grandchildren. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday August 2nd from 4-6 p.m. at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday August 3rd at Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Rd., Kingston R.I, burial with military honors at the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Alzheimers's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601 or HopeHealth Hospice, 143 Main St, Wakefield, RI, 02879. For a complete obituary please visit www.averystortifuneralhome.com
