1/1
Antonio Francesco "Tony" Varrecchione
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Antonio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VARRECCHIONE, ANTONIO FRANCESCO "TONY"
Antonio Francesco "Tony" Varrecchione, 84, of Wakefield, passed away at his home on Monday July 27th surrounded by his loving family after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was the beloved husband of Elaine (Ferris) Varrecchione for 35 years. Anthony was born in West Warwick, R.I., the son of the late Emilio and Giuseppina (Senerchia) Varrecchione. He graduated from West Warwick High School in 1954 and Villanova University in 1958. He served in the United States Army before teaching in the Providence Public Schools for 25 years, retiring in 1989. Besides his wife, he is survived by his loving children and stepchildren, Anthony Varrecchione and his companion Paige Ruenes, Vincent Varrecchione and his wife Heidi, Michael Varrecchione, Christopher Varrecchione and his wife Susan, Dana Gillis, Karen Allen and her husband Jeffrey, Peter Wronoski and his companion Jean Hayes and 11 grandchildren. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday August 2nd from 4-6 p.m. at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday August 3rd at Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Rd., Kingston R.I, burial with military honors at the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Alzheimers's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601 or HopeHealth Hospice, 143 Main St, Wakefield, RI, 02879. For a complete obituary please visit www.averystortifuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Christ the King Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved