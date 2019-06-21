The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
237 Garden Hills Dr.
Cranston, RI
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonio Calo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonio J. Calo


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Antonio J. Calo Obituary
CALO, ANTONIO J.
92, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Cherry Hill Manor, Johnston. He was the beloved husband of the late Eleanor Ann "Del" DelPadre. Born in Woonsocket, he was a son of the late Giuseppe and Giuseppina (Pierro) Calo.
Antonio worked for the Narragansett Brewing Co. for 20 years. He then worked as a revenue agent in the Division of Taxation for the State of RI for 15 years before retiring. He loved baseball, and was an avid NY Yankees fan. He loved to play golf, travel and helping to coach little league in his retirement.
He is survived by his loving daughters, Ellen Carbone and her husband Paul of Cranston, and Jane Calo of Cranston; cherished grandchildren, Alaina Carbone and Paul Carbone, Jr. Antonio was predeceased by nine brothers and sisters.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Saturday at 10:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Dr., Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS will be held on SATURDAY MORNING from 9:00 – 10:00 am. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now