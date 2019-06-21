CALO, ANTONIO J.

92, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Cherry Hill Manor, Johnston. He was the beloved husband of the late Eleanor Ann "Del" DelPadre. Born in Woonsocket, he was a son of the late Giuseppe and Giuseppina (Pierro) Calo.

Antonio worked for the Narragansett Brewing Co. for 20 years. He then worked as a revenue agent in the Division of Taxation for the State of RI for 15 years before retiring. He loved baseball, and was an avid NY Yankees fan. He loved to play golf, travel and helping to coach little league in his retirement.

He is survived by his loving daughters, Ellen Carbone and her husband Paul of Cranston, and Jane Calo of Cranston; cherished grandchildren, Alaina Carbone and Paul Carbone, Jr. Antonio was predeceased by nine brothers and sisters.

Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Saturday at 10:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Dr., Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS will be held on SATURDAY MORNING from 9:00 – 10:00 am. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences. Published in The Providence Journal on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary