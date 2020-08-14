GATTA, ANTONIO L.,
97, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2020.
He was a son of the late Joseph and Anna (Cancellieri) Gatta; loving husband of the late Theresa J. (Leonetti) Gatta; devoted father of Gail G. Boudreau (Michael), Claudia A. Vincent (Robert), and the late Donna J. Gatta; cherished grandfather of Jason Boudreau (Elizabeth), Joshua Boudreau (Kerri), Jessica Gemma (James) and Nicholas Vincent; treasured great-grandfather of Abby, Haley, Allyssa, Ryan, Evan Boudreau, Liliana and Gabriella Gemma; brother of the late James and Edward Gatta, Mary Loiselle, Yolanda Fanella and Amelia Champagne. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
He proudly served in the US Navy during WWII. He was also a member of the Woonasquatucket Rotary Club, Sons of Italy, and Valley Country Club.
Tony was a very loving and kind person who will be greatly missed.
Funeral services and burial with Military Honors in St. Francis Cemetery are private.
Donations may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association
, Rhode Island Chapter, 245 Waterman St. #306, Providence, RI 02906.