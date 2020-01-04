|
PAIVA, Antonio
Antonio Paiva, 75, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Lucia (Vieira) Paiva. They were married for the past 50 years.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Antonio's Life Celebration to be held on Monday beginning with Visiting Hours from 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 PM in St. Anthony Church, 32 Lawn Avenue, Pawtucket. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the , PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Directions/guestbook: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 4, 2020