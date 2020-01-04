Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 334-2300
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
8:30 AM - 11:30 AM
J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Anthony Church
32 Lawn Avenue
Pawtucket, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonio Paiva
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonio Paiva


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antonio Paiva Obituary
PAIVA, Antonio
Antonio Paiva, 75, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Lucia (Vieira) Paiva. They were married for the past 50 years.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Antonio's Life Celebration to be held on Monday beginning with Visiting Hours from 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 PM in St. Anthony Church, 32 Lawn Avenue, Pawtucket. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the , PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Directions/guestbook: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antonio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -