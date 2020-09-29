RAKY, ARAM
86, went home to be with the Lord on September 26, 2020 after a brief illness, with his devoted wife by his side. He was the beloved husband of Dr. Elizabeth A. (Whitehead) Raky. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Mary (John) Raky and the late Louis Raky. Mr. Raky was also the brother of the late Edward Raky. Besides his loving wife, Mr. Raky is survived by a brother, Haig Raky, sister-in-law, Teryl, Carlos Ledee, Sr., his wife Nancy, and their son, Mr. Raky's "grandson" Carlos, Jr., several cousins, and "nieces" and "nephews."
After graduating from Hope High School, he was awarded a partial scholarship to attend Worcester Polytechnic Insititute; however, it would have been difficult to travel to Worcester for classes so he accepted an internship to Brown and Sharpe Manufacturing Company, in their drafting department. He rose to the position of Standards Engineer and would critique and make suggestions on the drawings of members of the drafting department. Mr. Raky also devised the metric system for use at Brown and Sharpe and was a much sought-after speaker on the intricoes of drafting and how the metric system fit into the workmanship at Brown and Sharpe. He was, also, president of the Engineering Union. After Mr. Raky's retirement, from Brown and Sharpe, he worked part-time for Bill Rose (a childhood friend) at his FACO Metal Production, Inc. Company. He also worked as an independent consultant for Mr. Leif Reslow at his company in Pennsylvania.
Mr. Raky served proudly and was honorably discharged from the United States Army where he was stationed in Thailand helping map out the various villages as a Topographical Engineer. He also enjoyed music and the theatre. He had a wonderful Halden Tenor voice and always tried to use his God given talent to serve the Lord and bring the joy of music to the masses. He led the worship for the American Federation of Bible Classes at their annual retreat in Pennsylvania. He was, also, the section leader in the choir at Trinity United Methodist Church. Mr. Raky was asked to lead the annual hymn sings at Roger Williams Baptist Church and was also sought after as a soloist at various churches around Rhode Island. He loved all classical music, as well as easy listening, folk, American musicals, Country Western, and Southern Gospel.
Mr. Raky was a founding member of Trinity Repertoire Company where it started at Trinity United Methodist Church when Adrian Hall came to Trinity, saw the large stage, and thought that would be a good place to showcase theater productions, etc. Mr. Raky was in plays such as "The Truant Apostle" where he played the part of Obadiah. He also joined casts in "Guys and Dolls," played Tevye in "Fiddler on the Roof," and the part of Sir Joseph Porter in Gilbert and Sullivan's H.M.S. Pinafore among other plays and operettas.
Mr. Raky sang with the Rhode Island Civic Chorale and Orchestra, for over 30 years, where he met his adoring wife, for she also sang in the chorale. Each March the Rhode Island Civic Chorale and Orchestra would put on an opera followed by a gala reception at the State House hosted by the sitting governor. In March 1972, the Chorale staged Verdi's opera "Aida" where Mr. Raky was one of the local soloists. Aram, along with his adoring wife, sang with the Jamestown Community Chorus for several years. Mr. Raky also enjoyed having his wife accompany him on the piano while he sang.
Mr. Raky was very proud of his Armenian heritage and culture. He would often state how Armenia was the first country to adopt Christianity as their state religion (303 A.D.). He and his wife would often be seen purchasing Armenian cuisine at Sophia's Near Eastern Deli on Park Avenue. The Raky's also fly the Armenian flag under the American flag outside their home in North Kingstown; Mr. Raky looked forward to the Armenian Bazaars each fall.
Mr. Raky was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church for 54 years where he served in several capacities. He coached the girls' basketball team, served as Sunday School teacher, was on the Board of Trustees, sang in the choir, was Superintendent of the Sunday School, and served in their soup kitchen faithfully. The soup kitchen, at Trinity United Methodist Church, was eventually taken over by the Salvation Army and Mr. Raky continued serving for many more years, not only serving the food and preparing the bread, etc., so the individuals could take some home, but he also provided music for the service with longtime friends Lloyd, Leif, and May Reslow, friends who reached the level of Major in the Salvation Army Organization. Mr. Raky was chosen "Father of the Year" one Father's Day, at Trinity United Methodist Church, because of the numerous positions and help he had been in mentoring the youth. Mr. Raky also served at the Providence Rescue Mission for over 17 years providing music during the worship service and helping serve the food after the service. The two most frequently requested pieces, over the years, were "How Great Thou Art," and "The Alphabet of the Lord." He loved serving others, and was dependable, and loyal.
Mr. Raky also enjoyed sports, particularly golf, basketball, softball, and bowling. He played in the annual golfing tournament held each July by the FACO Metal Productions Company, and was also on their softball league. He bowled in the Brown and Sharpe bowling league and won numerous trophies.
After Aram married Elizabeth, he left Trinity United Methodist Church and joined Quidnessett Baptist Church where he and his lovely wife served on the Mission's Committee until the Elders abolished the Mission's Committee. They also served, together, by singing in the weekly choir until the weekly choir was eliminated. He also served as usher for the worship service.
While Mr. Raky met all the Biblical qualifications to become a Deacon, he was never asked to officially join the Deacon Board so he continued serving as a "Deacon" on his own, often with his devoted wife by his side. He loved to serve. A man who could be counted upon in any circumstance.
Mr. Raky also wrote poetry and the following poem was often recited at funerals and brought comfort to the grieving:
The Journey's End (An Old Person's Prayer)
The end is here, I did my best,
I now await my eternal rest.
I leave behind all worldly treasure,
For Heavenly riches, beyond all measure.
I pray my Lord, I now will meet,
To lay my burdens at His feet.
His loving arms will encompass me,
And from all my sins, He'll set me free.
To all my friends, I bid goodbye.
We'll meet again, you needn't cry.
For this life must end, to set us free,
To live with God eternally.
Aram Raky
The American and Armenian flags will be lowered, at the Raky home, to half-mast for 86 days to honor the 86 years Aram walked among us on this earth.
Family and friends are invited to attend visitation on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 5-8 PM at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home and Crematory at 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick. Family and friends are, also, invited to a Celebration of Aram's Life on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Quidnessett Baptist Church, 6356 Post Road, North Kingstown, RI. Burial will be in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Aram Raky to the Providence Rescue Mission, providencerescuemission.org
would be greatly appreciated.
I would like to personally and publicly thank Dr. William J. Slade, of Coastal Medical (Wakefield), Aram's Primary Care Physician and Dr. David Badar, his cardiologist, for the care and compassion over the years, always treating him with dignity and respect. This was greatly appreciated.
"May the grace of the Lord Jesus Christ, and the love of God, and the fellowship of the Holy Spirit be with you all." II Corinthians 13:14
As Bach and Handel would add to their manuscripts and compositions, after completion, so do we Soli Deo Gloria to the glory of God alone!