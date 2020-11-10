GRANT, Archibald "Archie"
94 passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. He was a son of the late Charles E. and Odessa M. (O'Hara) Grant and husband of the late Hortense M. (Silva) Grant, with whom he shared a 68 year marriage. Archie was the beloved father of Diane M. Richotte (John) of Saunderstown and Barbara A. Grant (Ernest Cote) of Warwick. Loving grandfather of Julie Lussier (Lucas) and Karen Henry (Matthew). Loving great grandfather of Logan Lussier, Brady Lussier, Landon Quirk and Mason Quirk, he is also survived by several nieces, nephews and his two pet dogs Roxie and Jake. He was predeceased by his sister Ruth Payne and brother Conwell Grant. Archie was a World War II Army Air Corp Veteran, serving as an aerial gunner, and later he became a member of the Mendes Hobson and the William Shield posts of the American Legion. Following his military service, he pursued a career in banking and eventually retired as an auditor for the State of Rhode Island. Retirement offered Archie more time to dedicate to his expanding family, as well as his casual interests of golfing, big band music and the Red Sox. Archie resided in Warwick for 62 years and was able to remain living in his home with the care of his two daughters Barbara, with whom he resided, and Diane.
His visitation will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 9-10am in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am in St. Clement Church, Long Street, Warwick. Private burial will be in the RI Veteran's Cemetery, Exeter. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com