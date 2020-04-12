|
|
DerANANIAN, JR., ARDASHES "HARRY"
88, of Providence, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Rose (Yeremian) DerAnanian. Born in Arlington, MA, he was the son of the late Ardashes and Nouritza (Mouradian) DerAnanian.
Harry was an auditor for the federal government before retiring in 1991 as the N.E. Regional Inspector General for HUD. He was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran and an active member of Sts. Sahag & Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, Providence serving on the parish council, auditing, bazaar, picnic, hokejash and investment committees and was a member of the church choir for many years. He was also a member of the Knights of Vartan and the Husenig Foundation.
Harry was the devoted father of Paul A. DerAnanian and his wife Carolyn of Greenville, RI, cherished grandfather of Paul A. DerAnanian, Jr. and Nicole DerAnanian; and dear brother of Paul G. DerAnanian and his wife Priscilla of North Chelmsford, MA and the late Souren "Sam" DerAnanian.
His funeral and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Sts. Sahag & Mesrob Church Cultural Committee, 70 Jefferson St., Providence, RI 02908.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 12, 2020