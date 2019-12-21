|
|
NAHABEDIAN USAF, CAPT. ARDASHES "DASH"
of Narragansett, RI, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2019. He was 90 years old. Dash was the loving husband of Sally (Mantashigian) who predeceased him in 2001.
The son of Sarkis and Marinos Nahabedian, Dash was born in Pawtucket and was proud of his Rhode Island roots. A resident of Wayland, MA for over 50 years, Dash and Sally raised their family there. Dash was very involved in his neighborhood, his church, and his community.
Dash graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 1951 with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He was a lifelong supporter of the university. After graduation, Dash served in the United Sates Air Force. He went on to work as a Chemical Engineer for the Avco Division of Textron in Lowell, MA where he led the team that developed the heat shield for NASA's Apollo and early Space Shuttle missions.
Dash is survived by his brother Sarkis Nahabedian of New York. He is also survived by his children, Joyce McGuire (Mike) of South Kingstown, Alan Nahabedian of Somerville, MA, and Stephen Nahabedian (Lauri) of Southborough, MA. He was the devoted grandfather of Christopher, Mark Patrick, Jeffrey, Alex, Nathaniel, and Natalie and the great-grandfather of Elliot.
Calling hours are on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 4 PM – 7 PM in THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUINERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave., Warwick. The Funeral will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11 AM in Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church, 401 Broadway, Providence. Interment will take place in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to The Armenian Library and Museum of America, 65 Main Street, Watertown, MA 02472 will be greatly appreciated. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 21, 2019