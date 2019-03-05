Home

Sugarman Sinai Memorial Chapel
458 Hope Street
Providence, RI 02906
(401) 331-8094
Ardean Botvin
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Temple Beth-El
70 Orchard Ave
Providence, RI
Shiva
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
the home of Bruce and Amy Botvin
Service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
6:45 PM - 9:30 PM
the home of Lisa and Michael Schreiber
Ardean Botvin Obituary
BOTVIN, ARDEAN,
85, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late David Botvin. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Phyllis (Schaffer) Dress. She is survived by her children Lisa Schreiber and her husband Michael and Bruce Botvin and his wife Amy; Grandchildren Eric and Allison Schreiber and Emily and Matthew Botvin.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday March 6th at 11:00 AM at Temple Beth-El, 70 Orchard Ave, Providence with burial in Lincoln Park Cemetery, Warwick. Family and friends are invited to return to Temple Beth-El following burial. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Botvin & Dress Family Scholarship Fund at Temple Beth-El. Shiva will be held at the home of Bruce and Amy Botvin, Wednesday 7-9 PM and at the home of Lisa and Michael Schreiber, Thursday 6:45-9:30 PM. For information and condolences, www.sugarmansinai.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 5, 2019
