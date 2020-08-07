Arleen York

York, Arleen
Warwick- Arleen J. (Morro) York, 79, passed away peacefully on Thurs. July 30, 2020 surrounded by loved ones.
A Celebration of her life will be held Sat. Aug. 15 at 7 pm in Jackman Funeral Home, 7 Mechanic St. Douglas, MA. Calling hours will be held prior from 5 - 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to: VNA of Care New England, www.vnacarenewengland.org
or the American Cancer Society
. To leave a condolence message for her family and view full obituary please visit: www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com