1/1
Arlene C. Zarembka
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zarembka, Arlene C.
88, passed away peacefully at home on August 12, 2020.
She was a caring and loving wife, mother and grandmother who treasured her family.
She was born in Providence, wife of the late Ronald L. Zarembka and daughter of the late Joseph King and Imogene King.
Arlene was the loving mother of Bruce R. Zarembka, Mark S. (Rose) Zarembka, Mary Anne (Russell) Maciel and Susan A. (Michael) Bricault.
She was a devoted grandmother to Dr. Steven Zarembka, the late Lauren Zarembka, Anne Zarembka, twins Marissa and Jessica Maciel, Erica Maciel and Christopher and Stephanie Bricault.
She loved family vacations, family gatherings, cooking, baking and spending time with friends. She especially loved attending her grandchildren's many sporting events and activities.
She was a faithful communicant of St. Martha's Church and a member of the Rosary and Altar Society.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM in St. Martha's Church, Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 3-6 in the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence. In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests donations be made to the Lauren Zarembka Memorial Foundation, PO Box 154544, Riverside, RI 02915. The guidelines set forth by the Rhode Island Department of Health will be observed. Face coverings are required and only fifteen people will be allowed in the building at a time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Calling hours
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Martha's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-3885
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved