Zarembka, Arlene C.

88, passed away peacefully at home on August 12, 2020.

She was a caring and loving wife, mother and grandmother who treasured her family.

She was born in Providence, wife of the late Ronald L. Zarembka and daughter of the late Joseph King and Imogene King.

Arlene was the loving mother of Bruce R. Zarembka, Mark S. (Rose) Zarembka, Mary Anne (Russell) Maciel and Susan A. (Michael) Bricault.

She was a devoted grandmother to Dr. Steven Zarembka, the late Lauren Zarembka, Anne Zarembka, twins Marissa and Jessica Maciel, Erica Maciel and Christopher and Stephanie Bricault.

She loved family vacations, family gatherings, cooking, baking and spending time with friends. She especially loved attending her grandchildren's many sporting events and activities.

She was a faithful communicant of St. Martha's Church and a member of the Rosary and Altar Society.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM in St. Martha's Church, Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 3-6 in the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence. In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests donations be made to the Lauren Zarembka Memorial Foundation, PO Box 154544, Riverside, RI 02915. The guidelines set forth by the Rhode Island Department of Health will be observed. Face coverings are required and only fifteen people will be allowed in the building at a time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store