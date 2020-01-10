|
|
Gorton, Arlene Elizabeth
88, of Warwick, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Tockwotton on the Waterfront, in East Providence.
Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Kingdon D. and Eveline (Wright) Gorton. She was preceded in death by her brother, William Gorton and her sister-in-law, Janice Gorton. She is survived by her beloved niece and nephew and their spouses: Robin and David Favreau of Carlsbad, CA, and Scott and Christine Gorton of Barrington; their children, Ben and Sarah Favreau and Jake and Zach Gorton; and by her cousin, Jane Rice of Warwick.
A graduate of Pawtucket East High School, Arlene graduated from Pembroke College in 1952 with an A.B. in English Literature. After graduation, she went to University of North Carolina for two years, before returning to New England where she taught at Connecticut College for seven years. In 1961, she returned to her alma mater as the Director of Physical Education and as a professor in the Physical Education department, through the Pembroke-Brown merger in 1971.
Arlene served as Associate Athletic Director at Brown University for 37 years, retiring in 1988. Arlene was a pioneer in the development and growth of women's intercollegiate athletics and fought hard to give women greater opportunities through improved facilities and institutional financial support. She was recognized for her efforts on multiple occasions including the 1990 ECAC Outstanding Woman Administrator and the 1998 Division I Administrator of the Year by the National Association of Collegiate Women Athletic Administrators. Annually, Brown presents the Arlene Gorton '52 Cup to the female varsity athlete who most consistently displays the ideals of sportsmanship and fair play.
Arlene loved Rhode Island and her Brown University family. After retirement, she enjoyed traveling, spending time at her cottage on Prudence Island and rooting for her beloved Red Sox. To those who knew Arlene, she was a role model and mentor who led by example and fought tirelessly to overcome the status quo, defy stereotypes and break down barriers to equality. She will be deeply missed.
Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 1-3PM at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick. A private family burial will take place on Monday, January 13, in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. A public memorial service will be held in March at Manning Chapel on the Brown University Campus; specific date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, charitable gifts may be made to Ronald McDonald House Providence, Save the Bay Foundation, or the Brown Sports Foundation, either in her honor, or specifically directed to the Arlene E. Gorton Fund for Women's Athletics.
www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020