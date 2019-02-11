|
MURRAY, ARLENE FRANCES (KINGSBURY)
83, a homemaker and resident of Pawtucket the past seventy-nine years, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, February 9, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond F. Murray, Retired Battalion Chief, Pawtucket Fire Department.
Born in Mooers, NY, she was a daughter of the late Donald and Mary V. (Mitchell) Kingsbury.
Arlene is survived by her loving children: Beverly Laprade, Diane Beland, Joseph and his wife, Kimberly, Matthew and his wife, Mary Ann, Thomas and his wife, Linda, John and his wife, Jennifer, Carlene Hughes and her husband, William and Theodore and his wife, Melanie. She was the mother of the late Raymond X. Murray. She is also survived by three sisters: Shirley Quinn, Elizabeth Decosta and Lorraine McShane and was the sister of the late Isabel Bazinet Carrol and William Kingsbury. She also leaves twenty grandchildren and six great-grandchildren who gave Arlene her greatest joy.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 10:45 AM in the Chapel at the St. Jeanne Jugan Residence, 964 Main Street, Pawtucket. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be made to: The Little Sisters of the Poor, 964 Main Street, Pawtucket, RI 02860. Funeral arrangements entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick. www.murphyfunerahomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 11, 2019