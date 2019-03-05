Home

Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
DORSEY, ARLENE M.
84, passed away, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Robert J. Dorsey, and the daughter of the late James and Margaret (Foley) Lyons. Arlene was the beloved mother of John J. Dorsey and Lisa M. Dorsey; mother-in-law of Damian Sormanti; loving grandmother of Christopher R. Dorsey and Shannon M. Dorsey; loving great-grandmother of Elias F. Dorsey.
Relatives and friends are invited to a funeral service, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 9:30 AM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Burial will be in the RI Veterans' Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours Friday, 4-8 pm. Information and condolences, TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 5, 2019
