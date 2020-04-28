|
|
BURKE, ARLENE R.
87, died Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was the wife of the late John J. Burke, Jr. Born in Cumberland, she was a daughter of the late John and Florence (Davies) Bertenshaw. Arlene was employed as a supervisor with Regis Inventory Company until her retirement. She loved to read and always kept up with current events. An avid seamstress, and took great joy in making her children's clothing. She was the beloved mother of Cheryl Gould (husband, John), Marjorie McNamara (husband, Daniel), John H. Burke, III, Debra Escobar (husband, Gabriel) and Richard Burke (wife, Brenda). She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was the sister of Marjorie Boyce and the late Florence Grayson.
Her funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to , 245 Waterman Street, Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906, will be appreciated. Memorial condolences can be placed on our website at TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 28, 2020