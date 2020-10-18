1/1
Arlene S. Callan
CALLAN, ARLENE S.
died Thursday Oct.15 at the age of 96. She was the wife of the late John T. Callan
She attended Hope High and URI. During WWII she worked in D.C. for the OSS. Arlene was a Girl Scout leader and tutor at Holy Name School where she worked as a librarian and secretary.
She leaves her children Martha (Larry) Kulick, Thomas (Michele) and John (Marie). She will also be missed by her grandchildren Samantha (Stephen Aylward) and Erin and her great grandchildren Charlotte and Thomas. She was predeceased by her sister Janet Tudino Bowers and her parents Elizabeth and Richard Sanborn.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the Lady Chapel of Holy Name Church on Wednesday at 11am. Covid restrictions apply. Calling hours are omitted. Arlene will be laid to rest beside her husband John in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Meals on Wheels or Holy Name Church. Condolences may be left at www.monahandrabblesherman.com

Published in The Providence Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Lady Chapel of Holy Name Church
Funeral services provided by
Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
230 Waterman St
Providence, RI 02906
(401) 331-4592
