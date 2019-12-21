|
COULOMBE, ARMAND
92, of Pawtucket, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 18, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Laurel (Trottier) Coulombe. Born in Central Falls, he was the son of the late Wilfred and Delia (Cote) Coulombe. Armand was a welder for the Sargent Wilbur Corporation and later for the Patco Corp., retiring in 1999. He is survived by his children, Richard Coulombe, Debra Gorman, Robert Coulombe, and David Coulombe, seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren. He was the father of the late Paul Coulombe. The funeral will be held Monday at 9 AM from the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, 220 Cottage Street, Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in Saint Teresa Church, 358 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours Sunday 2-5 PM in the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home. The burial will be private. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 21, 2019