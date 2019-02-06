Home

Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 331-7390
Armand Brochu
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
8:45 AM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
80 Farnum Pike
Smithfield, RI
Burial
Following Services
Highland Memorial Park
Johnston, RI
Armand D. Brochu


Armand D. Brochu Obituary
BROCHU, ARMAND D.
73, passed away January 31, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Marie C. (Ferri) Brochu. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Joseph and Christina V. (Campagnone) Brochu. Armand was the loving father of Lisa Brochu and brother of Barbara Fagan and her husband Thomas. He also leaves several Godchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Thursday 4-7 p.m. with his funeral on Friday at 8:45 a.m. from the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Michael Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Smithfield followed by burial in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , of Greater Attleboro, 1324 Belmont St. Suite 204, Brockton, MA 02301. pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 6, 2019
