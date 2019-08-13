|
|
DeNuccio, Armando "Duke"
Duke DeNuccio departed this world peacefully on August 8th with his daughter-in-law and granddaughter at his side.
Duke was born in Providence, RI, March 13, 1923 two minutes before his twin brother, Italo. Theirs was a boisterous Italian family of five brothers and two sisters. Duke enlisted in the US Marine Corps and served in The Pacific in Guadalcanal during World War II. He met his wife upon returning to San Diego, where they were married. They lived in Chicago where Duke worked for Marshall Fields and Howell Furniture, later moving to Wheaton, Illinois where they raised their son. Duke developed a love of football and followed his son through many seasons at Wheaton Central and Purdue University. His favorite pastime of watching the Buccaneers with friends will be remembered fondly every Sunday hereafter.
Duke is survived by his grandchildren: Laura DeNuccio (Fred Peck) of Missoula, MT; Lydia DeNuccio Malm (Lucas Malm) of Wayzata, MN; great-grandson and namesake, DeNuccio "Duke"John Malm of Wayzata, MN; daughter-in-law, Susan Hodges DeNuccio of Minneapolis, MN. Uncle to Barbara Campbellone, Mark and Jason Campbellone, Donald and Ed DeNuccio.
Duke was pre-deceased by his wife of 62 years, Jenny Dhoum DeNuccio, his son Paul Armand DeNuccio and his parents Marco and Marianna DeNuccio.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 13, 2019