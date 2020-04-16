|
Batastini Jr., Armando Emilio,
was born September 3, 1930, to the late Armando Sr. and Katherine (McCann) Batastini. His paternal grandfather, Emilio Batastini, was born in Barga, Italy, and his paternal grandmother, Annie (Nelson) Batastini, was born in Sweden. His maternal side of McCann/O'Neill has roots in Ireland. Armand, as he preferred to be called, lived his entire life in the Elmhurst/Mt. Pleasant section of Providence.
In 2019 the Armand Batastini Recreation Center in Providence was named in his honor because of his lifetime of public service. Armand coached youth basketball, both boys and girls, for 63 years. He coached at the high school and recreation levels but primarily at St Pius parish where he won numerous State and New England CYO championships. Over the years he coached countless All-State recipients and collegiate players. For his record and dedication he was inducted into the New England Basketball Hall of Fame and the Sons of Italy Hall of Fame. He was also named CYO Man of the Year.
For countless years Armand served tirelessly on the Elmhurst Little League Board of Directors. Together with his daughter Christina they sponsored a youth baseball team. On any given day one could find Armand at Fargnoli Park talking with and encouraging youth. Over the years he mentored thousands of young people.
Additionally, Armand served as State Representative from the Elmhurst/Mt. Pleasant and North Providence areas from 1976 until 1992. In his 16 years at the Rhode Island State House he was House Deputy Majority Leader and Chairman of the Children's Code Commission. He championed legislation for senior rights and gifted education. He was awarded the Hubert Humphrey Public Service Award for his legislation for seniors. He worked fastidiously on the Senior Citizen Bill of Rights. Armand was named to the Governor's Advisory Commission on Children and Youth for his work with education. He was bestowed the honor of earning the Institute for Arts and Humanities Award.
Armand graduated from St. Pius School, LaSalle Academy and the Massanutten Military Academy. He then earned his BS and MEd degrees by attending Brown University, Providence College, and Boston University. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1955 to 1957 aboard the USS Hickox. Also, Armand worked tirelessly for the Providence School Department for 37 years in Student Services and specialized in improving student attendance. The amount of time he spent visiting students' homes and co-working with parents is incalculable.
Armand leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Mary Elizabeth (Mongeau), aka "Cookie," his son Armando III (his wife Kara and son Lucien), his daughter Maria (her son Paul Joseph and daughter Emilia), his daughter Laurie (her daughter Olivia), and his daughter Christina (her daughter Ryanne).
He was loved by everyone and will be missed by all. To this end a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Private services will be held at the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please send contributions to the Providence Recreation Support Fund Re: Armand E. Batastini Jr. Recreation Center, 11 West Drive, Providence, RI 02904.
Published in The Providence Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020