FIFTH ANNIVERSARY 2015 - 2020 ARMANDO GLITTONE We thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new. We thought about you yesterday and days before that, too. We think of you in silence. We often speak your name. Now all we have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is our keepsake with which we'll never part. God has you in His keeping, we have you in our hearts. Sadly missed and loved by your Wife Ida, Children, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren





