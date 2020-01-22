|
|
GROCCIA, ARMANDO
95, of North Providence, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Golden Crest Nursing Centre. He was the beloved husband of Rose (Ciolli) Groccia for 68 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Natale and Concetta (Nigri) Groccia.
An Army veteran of WWII, Armando owned and operated the former Eagle Floor Servicing Company. He later was an x-ray clerk at the VA Medical Center in Providence. He was a member of the North Providence Lions Club for over 35 years and served multiple terms as president. He was a very active member of North Providence West Little League for many years.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his sons, David Groccia and Robert Groccia; a brother, Alfred Groccia and his wife Marie; a sister-in-law, Celia Groccia; two grandchildren, Kayla Dyer and her husband Michael and David Groccia II; two great-grandchildren, Cameron and McKenna Dyer; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was the brother of the late Louis, Michael, John and Margaret Groccia, Mary Rossi and Rose Sturiale, and father-in-law of the late Christina Groccia.
His funeral will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at 9 a.m. from the MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Mary, Mother of Mankind Church, 25 Fourth St., North Providence. Visitation Thursday 4-7 p.m. Burial with Military Honors will be in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 22, 2020