Dr. Armando Jimenez, DMD, 82, of Tiverton passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019. He was the husband of Sherry A. (O'Connell) Jimenez for the last 34 years. Born in Bogota, Colombia on February 28, 1937, he was the son of the late Luis Felipe Jimenez and Julia (Leon) Jimenez. A celebration of his life for family and friends will be held at a later date. Full obituary and additional information available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 3, 2019