Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hambly Funeral Home
30 Red Cross Avenue
Newport, RI 02840
(410) 846-0698
Resources
More Obituaries for Armando Jimenez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Armando Jimenez DMD


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Armando Jimenez DMD Obituary
Jimenez, DMD, Dr. Armando
Dr. Armando Jimenez, DMD, 82, of Tiverton passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019. He was the husband of Sherry A. (O'Connell) Jimenez for the last 34 years. Born in Bogota, Colombia on February 28, 1937, he was the son of the late Luis Felipe Jimenez and Julia (Leon) Jimenez. A celebration of his life for family and friends will be held at a later date. Full obituary and additional information available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Armando's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -