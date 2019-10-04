Home

Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
Armando Nieves
NIEVES, ARMANDO
Beloved husband of Jeangkam Nieves; devoted father of Yajaira, Glorybelle, Jason, Armando Jr., Eduardo, Janise, Thomas Nieves, and Amanda Diaz. He also leaves his beloved 12 grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours Sunday, 3-7 PM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. His funeral service and burial will be private. Full obituary and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 4, 2019
