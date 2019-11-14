|
Farmanian, Armen C
Armen C. Farmanian, 80, of Riverview, FL. and formerly of Providence, RI, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at his residence. Born on February 20, 1939 in Providence, RI to his proud parents of Armen N. & Ruth F. (Kittell) Farmanian. Armen was the owner and operator of Armen Lock & Key in Riverview, FL. He moved to the area in 1990, coming from Cranston, RI. He loved motorcycling, boating, and he built and flew his own radio controlled airplanes. He obtained his pilot's license and even purchased his own airplane. He will truly be missed.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 23 years, Mary Osler-Farmanian; his sons: Frank (Rita) Farmanian of Johnston, RI, & Ty Farmanian of Cranston, RI, a step-son, Richard Osler of Austin, TX; a step-daughter, Mary Jo (Calvin) Brown of Cranston, RI; his brother, Robert (Donna) Farmanian of Port Charlotte, FL; his two sisters: Jean (Dino) Ricci of Cranston, RI & Joan (Tony) Frattarelli of Smithfield, RI; along with his 3 grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Cristina & Jonathan and his two great-grandchildren: Julian & Alana. He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Ryan.
A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held at 4:00pm on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Serenity Meadows Funeral Home, Riverview, FL with the family receiving friends for a visitation two hour prior to the service, from 2:00-4:00pm. Arrangements are under the artful care of Serenity Meadows Funeral Home, Riverview, FL.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 14, 2019