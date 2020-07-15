1/1
Armond "Arnold" Ruggiano
RUGGIANO, ARMOND "ARNOLD"
89, of Providence, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Morgan Health Center. He was the lifelong companion of Berla "Joyce" Walton. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Nicholas and Helen Zambarano.
Mr. Ruggiano was the co-owner and operator of Quality Glass in Cranston. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War.
In addition to his companion, he is survived by his son, Tracy Walton; two grandchildren, Jamie and Stephanie Walton; and four great grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Bobby Ruggiano.
Visitation will be held on Friday Morning, July 17, 2020 from 10 – 11 a.m., immediately followed by a Prayer Service in the Maceroni Funeral Home, 1381 Smith St., North Providence. Burial with Military Honors will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. A maximum of 25 people will be allowed in the facility at one time and facemasks must be worn in accordance with Federal, State and Local Mandates. maceroni.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Maceroni Funeral Home
JUL
17
Prayer Service
11:00 AM
Maceroni Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
July 14, 2020
Jamie & Stephanie Im so sorry for your loss. I know he loved you and very proud of you both!
Renee Sayles
Family
