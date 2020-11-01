1/1
Arnold W. Ford Sr.
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arnold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ford, Sr., Arnold W.
80, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020.
He was the husband of the late Patricia J. (Labouliere) Ford.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Arnold S. and Luella A. (Treacy) Ford.
Mr. Ford was a truck driver for UPS for over 30 years before retiring. He was a goalie for the East Providence High School Hockey Team from 1955-1958. He was also a USSA Hockey Referee. He had coached and umpired for the East Providence Little League. He was a former president of the Fraternal Order of Police Association. Mr. Ford was very active within the Elks organization and held many positions. He was an avid gardener and an avid camper for over 20 years at the Holiday Acres Camp Ground.
He leaves two daughters, Lisa Tavares and her husband Kevin of Pawtucket, Jeanne Ford of East Providence, seven grandchildren, Whitney Gorman, Justin Botelho, Mitchell Ford-Bedard, Derek Botelho, (SGT) U.S. Airforce, Cameron Ford, Kevin Botelho and Hunter Ford-Brennan, one great granddaughter, Evelyn Gorman, one sister, Marjorie Ford, one brother, Bernard Ford and many nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Arnold W. "Bill" Ford, Jr. (EPFD) and Scott Ford.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Saint Martha's Church, Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence. Burial will be private. Calling hours respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hope Hospice, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Saint Martha's Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved