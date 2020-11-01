Ford, Sr., Arnold W.

80, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020.

He was the husband of the late Patricia J. (Labouliere) Ford.

Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Arnold S. and Luella A. (Treacy) Ford.

Mr. Ford was a truck driver for UPS for over 30 years before retiring. He was a goalie for the East Providence High School Hockey Team from 1955-1958. He was also a USSA Hockey Referee. He had coached and umpired for the East Providence Little League. He was a former president of the Fraternal Order of Police Association. Mr. Ford was very active within the Elks organization and held many positions. He was an avid gardener and an avid camper for over 20 years at the Holiday Acres Camp Ground.

He leaves two daughters, Lisa Tavares and her husband Kevin of Pawtucket, Jeanne Ford of East Providence, seven grandchildren, Whitney Gorman, Justin Botelho, Mitchell Ford-Bedard, Derek Botelho, (SGT) U.S. Airforce, Cameron Ford, Kevin Botelho and Hunter Ford-Brennan, one great granddaughter, Evelyn Gorman, one sister, Marjorie Ford, one brother, Bernard Ford and many nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Arnold W. "Bill" Ford, Jr. (EPFD) and Scott Ford.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Saint Martha's Church, Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence. Burial will be private. Calling hours respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hope Hospice, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904.



