SIMONIAN, ARSHAG
89, passed away peacefully at home on July 24, 2019 with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Providence to the late Kazar and Almas (Atamian) Simonian.
Arshag is survived by his wife, Suzanne (Garabedian), children, Melissa Simonian,
Jason Simonian (Nora) and Maya (Kelly) Kernaghan, and 8 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his two brothers.
Arshag was the former proprietor of Smith Hill Gulf in Providence and S&H Sunoco in Cranston.
In retirement he enjoyed reading, listening to opera, and a good cigar. He was a lifelong NY Yankees and Chicago Bears fan.
All services were private through Russell J. Boyle and Son Funeral Home.
Contributions in his memory can be made to the Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church Outreach Fund, 402 Broadway, Providence, RI 02909. www.boyleandsonfuneral home.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 28, 2019