CARTER, ARTHUR ALFRED JR.
Carter, Arthur Alfred Jr. 92, of Grace Street Cranston passed away on October 29, 2019 at the Scandinavian Community's in Cranston after several years of failing health. Art was born on November 14, 1926 in Woburn, MA. To the late Arthur A. and Blanche (Ballard) Carter, joining his late sister Elizabeth Ballard Carter. He was reared in Cranston, R.I., graduating from then Cranston High School in 1944. Following two years of stateside service in the U.S. Army, he attained a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering degree, Summa Cum Laude from then Tufts College, Medford, MA. In 1951. He then began his 32-year career in highway traffic research and operations, joining the then US Dept. of Commerce, Bureau of Public Roads, in Washington, DC, later to become the US Transportation, Federal Highway Administration. Assignments took him throughout the United States, Canada, England, and Brazil. He served as technical editor of "The Highway Capacity Manual 2nd Edition", a publication of the National Academy of Science, Highway Research Board, that served the industry worldwide in nine languages for 20 years 1965-1984. While in Washington, he was active in the First Congregational United Church of Christ. After his retirement, he returned to Cranston and was able to follow his wider avocation, passenger transportation in all forms, nationwide-commercial airlines, railroads, bus lines etc.. Ever since 1936, he maintained photo records of all airliner types and markings operated into Providence T.F. Green Airport (as well as North Central Airport in the mid 1950's) and continued to do so even when living outside Rhode Island, thru frequent visits, and continued even as airport security increasingly interfered. Only health forced an end in late 2017, regrettably. For many years he maintained a home in North Conway, N.H. (near his family roots in Fryeberg, Maine) and was active at the Conway Scenic Railroad. Survivors include a cousin Richard B. Carter (Carol) of Lynnfield, MA., a nephew Kenneth B. Carter (Beth) and family of West Peabody, MA. and local friends including near lifelong pal Wesley Windsor, Kevin and Tere Murphy, and William and Tami Hawkins. Sincere recognition is due to the staffs of Cherry Hill Manor Johnston, RI, the second floor especially Scheila Chaya's and the Scandinavian Communities for their care of Art in his final years. At Art's request, there will respectfully be no visitation or services. Interment will be in Pine Grove Cemetery in Fryeburg, Maine at a later date. Memorial gifts would be appreciated and should be marked as (Carter Memorial) addressed to Edgewood Congregational United Church of Christ 1788 Broad Street Cranston, RI 02905. Online condolences may be shared at www.THEBUTTERFIELDHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 1, 2019