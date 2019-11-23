Home

Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter Church
350 Fair Street,
Warwick, RI
Arthur Anthony Cunha Obituary
CUNHA, ARTHUR ANTHONY
86, of Warwick, died on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Born in Cranston, he was the son of the late Joseph and Catherine (Domingues) Cunha. He was the loving husband of the late Gertrude C. (Brown) Cunha. He leaves behind his loving and devoted family.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30AM on Monday, November 25, 2019 at St. Peter Church, 350 Fair Street, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick on Monday morning from 8AM-9:30AM.
For full obituary please visit www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 23, 2019
