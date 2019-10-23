The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rocco's Church
Johnston, RI
View Map
Resources
Arthur Ardente
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Ardente

Arthur Ardente Obituary
ARDENTE, ARTHUR
95, former Vice President of Ardente Supply Company in Providence for over 50 years, before retiring in 2018, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019, at his home.
Born in Providence, a son of the late Raymond and Carmella (DiOrio) Ardente, he had been a resident of Cranston since 1963. Mr. Ardente was a veteran of the United States Coast Guard, a former member of the Alpine County Club, and a communicant of St. Rocco's, and St. Mark's Catholic Church. Arthur will be remembered by his employees and customers as always smiling, accommodating, and for great service with the tradesmen.
He is survived by his beloved wife Constance (Procaccini) Ardente, brother Raymond Ardente, and several nieces and nephews. Arthur is predeceased by sisters Ann and Esther Ardente, Beatrice Kerr, and brothers Genaro, Alfred, and Ernest Ardente.
His funeral will be held on Thursday at 10 am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave. Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in St. Rocco's Church, Johnston. Burial will be in St. Ann's Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 -10 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Rocco's Church, 927 Atwood Ave., Johnston RI 02919. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 23, 2019
