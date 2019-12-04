|
|
HANSEN, ARTHUR C.
78, died Thursday, November 21, 2019. He was born in Providence, a son of the late Clarence and Elsie (Johnson) Hansen, he has resided in West Warwick for many years. Arthur was employed as a painter for most of his life. He had worked for various companies in Rhode Island as a residential painter as well as an industrial painter. He served in the Navy during the Viet Nam War, and was a member of the VFW Post #2 West Warwick. He is survived by his two brothers, Edward B. Hansen and his wife Gail, and Leonard C. Hansen all of Warwick. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 10-11 AM with a service at 11 AM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Burial with military honors will be in the RI Veterans' Cemetery, Exeter. Information and condolences visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 4, 2019