Arthur Chianese
CHIANESE, ARTHUR
88, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 31, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Rose (Bibeault) Chianese. Born in Milford, MA, he was the son of the late Arthur and Bridget (Orzechowicz) Chianese. Arthur was a navy veteran of the Korean War. He was the owner of Cumberland Construction Company that developed many properties in Cumberland and surrounding communities for many years before retiring. Arthur enjoyed playing golf and was a longtime member of Kirkbrae Country Club. Besides his wife, he is survived by his grandchildren, Angela and Vanessa Chianese, three great grandchildren, Jace, Ava, and Kayla Harrop. He was the father of the late Gary, Craig, and Jo-Ann Chianese. He was the brother of the late Stanley and Josephine Chianese. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Friday, November 6th at 10 AM in Saint Joan of Arc Church, 3357 Mendon Road, Cumberland. The burial will be private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Arrangements by O'Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saint Joan of Arc Church
Funeral services provided by
O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
3102 Mendon Rd.
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 658-1155
Guest Book sponsored by O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland

November 4, 2020
Rose & family.
We are sorry to hear of Arthurs' passing.
Our relationship goes back close to 50 years and was always a pleasure.
May he Rest In Peace.
Frank & Judy Clynes
Friend
