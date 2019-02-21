|
BULRIS, ARTHUR E.
84, of Glocester, RI passed away February 19, 2019, at the Bayberry Commons in Pascoag.
He was the husband of Dolores (Huguenin) Bulris. Born in Mapleville, a son of the late James & Elizabeth (Legacy) Bulris.
He owned & operated AEB Carpentry for many years, Arthur also did farming.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Rosemary Hareld and Susan Barry, stepchildren, Connie McClurg, Karen Paquin, Wayne and Marc Lambert, 9 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 4 great great-grandchildren and a sister Nancy Trudeau.
He was preceded in death by his son, Alan Bulris, stepson, Keith Lambert siblings, James Bulris, Dorothy Kapp, Helen Huguenin and Edith Reynolds.
His funeral service will be held Saturday at 1 pm in the Brown Funeral Home, 1496 Victory Hwy., Oakland. Burial will follow in Acotes Hill Cemetery in Chepachet. Calling hours will be Friday from 6-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave. Staten Island, NY 10305.
www.brownfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 21, 2019