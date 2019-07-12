|
|
LEROUX, ARTHUR E.
88, of Helen Ave., Coventry, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Coventry Skilled Nursing facility. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 46 years, Annette D. (Lemieux) Leroux in 2017. Born in West Warwick, he was a son of the late Oliver and Irene (Parent) Leroux.
Arthur was employed as a fabricator for the American Welding Company in Coventry for over 40 years before retiring. He previously was assistant Highway Director for the D.O.T. State of RI.
Arthur was a US Army Sergeant serving in the Korean War. He enjoyed reading the morning newspapers, watching Western movies, the Boston Red Sox and the N.E. Patriots.
He was the father of Debra A. Dussault of Las Vegas, NV, Guy J. Dussault and his wife Noreen of West Warwick, and Michele A. Simpson and her husband Scott of Exeter. Arthur was the brother of the late Roland Leroux (Jeaninne), and the uncle of Joanne Kremer (Rick), Cathy Scoville (Dale), Charlene Badeau (Andy) and the late Michael Leroux. He was the grandfather of Robert & Kim Falso, Zachary & Hunter Simpson, Danielle & Rebecca Dussault, Thomas & Corey Farley. Arthur is also survived by a great grandson Javanni Leander and several great nieces & nephews.
His funeral will be Monday, July 15, 2019 at 9:00 am from the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St., (Rte.117) Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Saints John & James Church. Interment with military honors at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Warwick. Visiting hours are Sunday 4 pm – 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the () would be appreciated. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 12, 2019