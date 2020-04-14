|
|
BONIVART, DR. ARTHUR G.
Dr. Arthur G. Bonivart, MD died at home Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was 94 years young.
He was the husband of Elizabeth L. (Stewart) Bonivart and the devoted father of Jennifer E. Bonivart.
Born in Tiszagyulaháza, Hungary in 1925, Arthur was the son of Anton and Veronica (Bartok) Bonivart.
Following its revolution, he chose to leave his native country in 1956; emigrating first to Ontario, Canada, then finding permanence in the United States in 1959.
He held a private surgical practice in Pawtucket for many years before retiring in 1990. He was affiliated with Memorial Hospital, Miriam Hospital and Notre Dame. He was a longtime member of the RI Medical Society.
Arthur loved sport—especially tennis, skiing and swimming. He travelled widely and enjoyed reading, learning languages and gardening in his yard. He savored peaches, a good port wine and the services of the U.S. Postal Office. He jogged and rode his bicycle around Slater Park regularly. Finally, he walked in his neighborhood, a late private practice he cherished fully.
Along with his wife and daughter, he leaves behind four siblings: Adel Scholtz of Grand Junction, Colorado; Erwin Bonivart of Windsor, Ontario, Canada; Laszlo Bonivart of Örnsköldsvik, Sweden; and Istvan Bonivart of Budapest, Hungary. He also leaves his brother-in-law, Laszlo Ujvary of Windsor, Ontario, Canada along with many nieces, nephews and great nieces who were dear to him. Arthur was also brother to the late Vali Ujvary and his late older brother Antal (Tony) Bonivart.
A celebration of his life will be held once this pandemic is over.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 14, 2020