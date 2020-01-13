|
|
|
REYNOLDS JR., ARTHUR G.
54, of Johnston, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Joanne (Baglini) Reynolds for 30 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Arthur Reynolds Sr., and Sandra (Anderson) Reynolds. Arthur was a devoted worker and a supervisor for the Providence Journal for over 30 years. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and co-workers.
Besides his wife Joanne, Arthur is survived by his loving children Amanda and Matthew Reynolds both of Johnston. He was the cherished brother of Laurie Hall of Cranston. Arthur also leaves behind his loving Aunt Joan Anderson of FL.
His funeral will be held on Wednesday, Jan 15th, at 9:00 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Rocco's Church, Johnston. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Tuesday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the RI Hospital Division of Organ Transplantation, 593 Eddy St., APC Room 921, Providence, RI 02903. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 13, 2020