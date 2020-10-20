1/1
Arthur H. Monroe
1945 - 2020
{ "" }
Monroe, Arthur H.
75, A retired builder from Warwick RI. born May 27, 1945 and passed away October 14, 2020 in Boynton Beach FL. The son of the late Walter H. Monroe and Freida (Monroe) Benker. He leaves behind his beloved wife Eileen Monroe, daughter Kristine Montello (Nicholas), and two sons Arthur W. Monroe, and Michael Monroe. Grandfather to Natalia Michelotti, and Sophia Monroe. He also leaves two brothers Walter J. Monroe, (Joanne), and Dr. John Monroe, one sister, Mary Connell, and step son James Marley. Services will be held Wednesday October 28th at Dorsey/Smith Memorial Garden in Lake Worth FL. In addition online streaming of services will be available on website; https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/lake-worth-fl/dorsey-e-earl-smith-memory-gardens-funeral-home/4228

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Service
Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens Funeral Home
3041 Kirk Road
Lake Worth, FL 33461
5619643772
