|
|
HENAULT, Jr., ARTHUR J.
85, of West Warwick, passed away Thursday morning, March 5, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at home.
He was the beloved husband of Janet A. (Smith) Henault, they had been married for sixty years. Born in West Warwick, a son of the late Arthur J. and Arcelia (Brouillard) Henault.
Arthur was a foreman at Hoechst Chemical Co. for twenty-one years before retiring in 1996. Previously he was co-owner of Henault & Plaziak Construction Co. for many years. He was a Korean War Navy Veteran, a communicant of Christ the King Church and a former coach of the West Warwick Girls Softball League. An avid camper, he was past president of the RI Family Campers Association, he was a horseshoe champion with the RI Ringers and enjoyed woodworking, traveling with his wife and making beer can airplanes.
Besides his wife he leaves his three children, Denise J. Wade (late husband James), Arthur J. Henault, III (Karen) and Debra J. Henault (Thomas J. Threats) all of West Warwick; a sister, Beatrice Langlais of Coventry; four grandchildren, Jeffrey and Jennifer Wade and Katelyn and Matthew Henault and a great grandson, Axel James Burns. He was the brother of the late Rita Kieton.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10:00 am in Christ the King Church, 130 Legris Avenue, West Warwick. Interment with military honors in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers contributions to Beacon Hospice, 1130 Ten Rod Road, Ste. A-205, North Kingstown, RI 02852 in his memory would be appreciated. Information and condolences please visit: www.henault-gallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 7, 2020