Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henault-Gallogly Funeral Home
5 Eddy St
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 821-8484
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Christ the King Church
130 Legris Avenue
West Warwick, RI
View Map

Arthur J. Henault Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur J. Henault Jr. Obituary
HENAULT, Jr., ARTHUR J.
85, of West Warwick, passed away Thursday morning, March 5, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at home.
He was the beloved husband of Janet A. (Smith) Henault, they had been married for sixty years. Born in West Warwick, a son of the late Arthur J. and Arcelia (Brouillard) Henault.
Arthur was a foreman at Hoechst Chemical Co. for twenty-one years before retiring in 1996. Previously he was co-owner of Henault & Plaziak Construction Co. for many years. He was a Korean War Navy Veteran, a communicant of Christ the King Church and a former coach of the West Warwick Girls Softball League. An avid camper, he was past president of the RI Family Campers Association, he was a horseshoe champion with the RI Ringers and enjoyed woodworking, traveling with his wife and making beer can airplanes.
Besides his wife he leaves his three children, Denise J. Wade (late husband James), Arthur J. Henault, III (Karen) and Debra J. Henault (Thomas J. Threats) all of West Warwick; a sister, Beatrice Langlais of Coventry; four grandchildren, Jeffrey and Jennifer Wade and Katelyn and Matthew Henault and a great grandson, Axel James Burns. He was the brother of the late Rita Kieton.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10:00 am in Christ the King Church, 130 Legris Avenue, West Warwick. Interment with military honors in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers contributions to Beacon Hospice, 1130 Ten Rod Road, Ste. A-205, North Kingstown, RI 02852 in his memory would be appreciated. Information and condolences please visit: www.henault-gallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Henault-Gallogly Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -