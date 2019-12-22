|
OSTIGUY, ARTHUR J.
85, of Lincoln passed away peacefully Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the home of his daughter, Lori Wasserman in Attleboro, MA surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Joan T. (Reardon) Ostiguy.
Born in Pawtucket, a son of the late George and Antoinette (Bouchard) Ostiguy, he had lived in Lincoln for the past 52 years.
Mr. Ostiguy was a plumber and the owner of the former A.J. Ostiguy Plumbing & Heating Company, Lincoln for 20 years before retiring. He later worked as a bus driver for Rhode Island Red and DATCO.
He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War, where he was an airplane mid-flight refueler. He was a communicant of St. Jude's Church, Lincoln. He was a member of the Plumbers Union and a former member of the Elks.
Mr. Ostiguy was a hockey coach for many years of the Lincoln Red Wings in Lincoln Youth Hockey.
He is survived by his two loving daughters, Lori Wasserman and her husband, Brad of Attleboro, MA and Lynn Dardis and her husband, Matthew of Harmony; his two beloved grandsons, Matthew and Michael Wasserman; and several nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Steven A. Ostiguy and the brother of the late Claire Choiniere, Robert Ostiguy and Ada Vandall.
The family wishes to thank the CNA's and Nurses of Hope Hospice for the extraordinary care of their father during his last days.
His funeral will be celebrated Saturday, December 28 at 8:45 A.M. from Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 A.M. in St. Jude's Church, 301 Front Street, Lincoln. Burial, with military honors, will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. Relatives and friends are invited and may call Friday 4-7 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mr. Ostiguy's memory to the Steven A. Ostiguy Memorial Foundation, 15 Benson Drive, Attleboro, MA 02703 would be appreciated. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 22, 2019