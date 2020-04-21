|
Hewes, Arthur "Artie" Joseph
On April 16, 2020, our Beloved Arthur "Artie" Joseph Hewes, 85, passed away at home from COVID 19, he was surrounded by his loving family. Born in Rangeley, ME, he was a son of the late Arthur J. and Ethel (Wilbur) Hewes. He was the loving companion of Joan Swann.
Artie was not ready to leave this earth, he was a young 85 who was still looking forward to another trip to Jamaica, returning to work when the quarantine was over and more golf trips with his buddies. Arthur was a loving father, friend, and an icon at the Greenwood Inn where he worked for 46 years. He was a graduate of Providence College, where he ran track and proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a huge fan of the New York Yankees, New England Patriots, and Providence College Basketball.
He was loved by everyone who knew him. His smile and laugh were magnetic and contagious. Artie was a member of Kings Crossing Golf Club (previously Woodland Greens Country Club) for 30+ years. He loved his "girls", his "buddies", Jamaica, reggae music, golf, card night, horse racing, a Miller light on ice, family game night and everything in between. He genuinely loved life.
Arthur is survived by his partner of 35 years Joan Swann. His brother Carl "Red" Hewes of Foxboro, Ma. Daughter's Kelley E. Hewes and partner Robin Morissette of Warwick, Pamela D. (Bibeault) Marchetti of Warwick, Glenna Swann and son Adam Richard of East Greenwich, Kathy Morgan and husband Tom Morgan of Cranston, Natalie Marano and husband Albert Marano of Lincoln, Patricia Morin and husband Marcel Morin of Warwick and son Arthur Colello and wife Gail Colello of North Kingston as well as 12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He was a brother of the late Paul and Timothy Hewes.
He also leaves behind his entire Greenwood Inn (GI) family, many of whom regarded him as a father, grandfather, and best friend.
Due to current health and safety regulations, his Funeral Service will be private. Calling Hours are unfortunately omitted. A Memorial Service will take place at a time and date to be announced. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Arthur's memory to: Kent Hospital Employee Emergency Program (KEEP) c/o Pastoral Dept. 455 Toll gate Rd. Warwick, RI 02886 or to Arthur's go fund me page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-artie-hewes
We look forward to the time that businesses can re-open so that we can celebrate Artie's life…….. Artie Party at the GI, date TBD.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 21, 2020