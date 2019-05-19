|
|
McDONOUGH, ARTHUR
88, of Providence, passed away peacefully on Friday March 22, 2019.
He was born February 12, 1931 in Pawtucket, RI, the son of the late Eva (Halajko) Giordano, and Patrick McDonough.
Arthur worked as a mechanic for Gorham's Manufacturing Company for 40 years before retiring.
He enjoyed playing handball at the YMCA where he won many championships and was an avid swimmer. Every chance Arthur had would be spent at the beach with family and friends.
One of his biggest passions was donating to the Special Olympics Organization and attending the events.
Arthur is survived by his cousins, Eugene Kapinos of Pembroke Pines, Florida, Lori Lawrence of Andover, Massachusetts, Carine Aspinwall of Cumberland RI and their families. Arthur also leaves behind a close friend Violet Burns of Warwick RI.
A Mass Intension will be held Sunday June 23rd, 2019 at the Eleven O'clock mass at Saint Aidan's Church in Cumberland Rhode Island.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 19, 2019