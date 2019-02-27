|
|
ALOISIO, ARTHUR O.
84, passed away February 25, 2019. Born in Providence, RI, he was a son of the late Antonio and Louise Aloisio; husband of the late Carol (Tella) Aloisio; father of Mary E. DeNinno and her husband Stephen, and Arthur M. Aloisio and his wife Renee; grandfather of Robert A. Dwyer; brother of the late Anthony D. Aloisio and Anna Bova; uncle of Michael and Ann Louise Hannon and the late Michael Bova.
Arthur attended St. Ann School in Providence and graduated from LaSalle Academy, where he played varsity basketball and was the captain of the baseball team. Arthur received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Providence College and a Master's Degree in Education from Rhode Island College. He was drafted by the Milwaukee Braves and played a short time in their system.
In 1957, after a short time of teaching, he enlisted in the United States Army. He attended the Army Intelligence School and later became an instructor in the Army's 76th Regiment until his honorable discharge in 1963.
In late 1957, Arthur was employed by the City of East Providence as a classroom instructor for Central Junior High School and went on to be a full time instructor there for seventeen years. He was a special instructor in driver education as well as behind the wheel. As a driver training teacher, he organized the first labor contract with the State of Rhode Island for the Driver Training Teachers Association. As president of this group, he was recognized for his leadership by the state officials as well as his peers.
In 1972, he was elected to the House of Representatives by his constituents in North Providence. To this day he was the last Republican from North Providence to serve in the General Assembly. As a Representative, he was recognized for his achievement in having a law passed for funeral processions that provides the families of the deceased be allowed to proceed without interruption on the roads or highways.
During his short stay in the General Assembly he requested through the Department of Transportation to offer bus service in the Town of North Providence. Today this transportation still exists throughout the town. Arthur was a member of the Rhode Island Association of Former Legislators and former president of that group.
During his early teaching career, he felt a need to provide for his family obligations and took extra courses to obtain his insurance licenses. In 1961, he started an insurance agency with his late wife Carol. With her help, he not only taught school, took classes at night to obtain a Master's degree in Education, but also developed a small agency initially run by his wife during school hours. On or about the year of 1976 Arthur reluctantly resigned as a full time teacher to operate the insurance agency. The agency is now in its 58th year being operated by his family. During the 1980s and 1990s Arthur served on many of the Insurance Companies educational boards, and served as President of Aloisio Insurance Associates, which he co-owned with his wife Carol.
Arthur during his lifetime was very active in many organizations. He served as President of the Elmhurst Boys Club, a member of the Wanskuck Boys and Girls Club of Providence where he was inducted into the Hall of Fame, President of the Board of Governors of the Boys and Girls Club of Providence and was a lifetime member of St. Anthony's Council Knights of Columbus. He was a member of the Aurora Civic Association, the American Legion and Disabled American Veterans organization.
His greatest achievement was co-chairing the construction of the addition to the Wanskuck Boys and Girls Club in the early 1990s. Arthur was also recognized for his devotion to the Boys and Girls Club of Providence by the Board of Directors, and inducted as an honorary lifetime member of the Board in 1997.
Arthur served as a class agent for the Class of 1956 at Providence College and also served on the committees of the 50th and 60th reunions.
As a dedicated family man, he was a communicant of the St. Anthony Church in North Providence, past president of the church council, served as a Eucharistic minister, lector and usher.
As a teacher he set the example for his students to perform their best. As a father he set the example for his children to work hard and their goals would be achieved. As a baseball player, he maximized his abilities to reach a level of competitiveness that made others proud. As a husband he instilled a certain positiveness for others to follow. As an individual he pushed himself to the best of his ability to lead a moral and ethical life and tried his best to help others reach their goals.
His final achievement was writing a book entitled "A Determined Man".
The family of Mr. Aloisio would like to thank the staff of Hope Hospice and Palliative Care for their excellent and compassionate care.
Arthur's visitation and funeral will be held Friday, 8:30-10:30 a.m. in the PONTARELLI-MARINO Funeral Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Private burial with military honors will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Anthony Church Memorial Fund. pontarellimarinofunerals.com
ALOISIO INSURANCE ASSOCIATES, INC. WILL BE CLOSED ON FRIDAY, MARCH 1, 2019 IN REMEMBERANCE OF ITS FOUNDER ARTHUR O. ALOISIO.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 27, 2019