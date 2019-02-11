|
|
MARCELLO, JR., ARTHUR O.
89, of Pawtucket, passed away peacefully Friday, February 8, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary C. (Burns) Marcello. They were married for 65 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Arthur and Elena (Ricci) Marcello. Art was a proud veteran who began his military service in his youth as a volunteer air observer for the Civic Patrol during 1943-1944. He graduated from Providence College and then served during the Korean War from 1951-1953. He was a Manufacturing Engineer for Raytheon, retiring in 1994. Art was an active member of St. Leo The Great Parish, including the Catholic Charity Drives and all aspects of the CYO, including coaching basketball. He also coached Little League Baseball for Darlington National, Pawtucket, and was a longtime volunteer at the RI Community Food Bank. Art loved the time he spent with family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Bob Marcello and his wife Coco, Bud Marcello and his wife, Carolyne, Kathy Thurber, and Sharyn Bejma and her partner, Steve Shalvey, nine grandchildren, Kourtney Thurber, Steve Bejma and his wife Kayla, Katie Marcello, Brian Marcello, Kyle Thurber and his wife, Haley, Ally Bejma, Philip Marcello, Danny Marcello, and Elizabeth Marcello, and five great grandchildren, Nate, Jenna, Skylar, Hunter, and Ryder. He also leaves his sister, Eleanor Drew. He was the father of the late Michael Marcello and the brother-in-law of the late George McDonald and Jim Burns who Art thought of as his brothers.
The funeral will be held Wednesday at 9AM from the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, 220 Cottage Street, Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM in Saint Margaret's Church, 1098 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence. Burial with military honors will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours Tuesday from 4:30-7:30PM in the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the RI Community Food Bank, 200 Niantic Avenue, Providence, RI, 02907, would be appreciated. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 11, 2019