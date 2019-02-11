Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
220 Cottage St.
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-4035
For more information about
Arthur Marcello
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
220 Cottage St.
Pawtucket, RI 02860
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
220 Cottage St.
Pawtucket, RI 02860
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Margaret's Church
1098 Pawtucket Avenue
East Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Marcello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur O. Marcello Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arthur O. Marcello Jr. Obituary
MARCELLO, JR., ARTHUR O.
89, of Pawtucket, passed away peacefully Friday, February 8, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary C. (Burns) Marcello. They were married for 65 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Arthur and Elena (Ricci) Marcello. Art was a proud veteran who began his military service in his youth as a volunteer air observer for the Civic Patrol during 1943-1944. He graduated from Providence College and then served during the Korean War from 1951-1953. He was a Manufacturing Engineer for Raytheon, retiring in 1994. Art was an active member of St. Leo The Great Parish, including the Catholic Charity Drives and all aspects of the CYO, including coaching basketball. He also coached Little League Baseball for Darlington National, Pawtucket, and was a longtime volunteer at the RI Community Food Bank. Art loved the time he spent with family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Bob Marcello and his wife Coco, Bud Marcello and his wife, Carolyne, Kathy Thurber, and Sharyn Bejma and her partner, Steve Shalvey, nine grandchildren, Kourtney Thurber, Steve Bejma and his wife Kayla, Katie Marcello, Brian Marcello, Kyle Thurber and his wife, Haley, Ally Bejma, Philip Marcello, Danny Marcello, and Elizabeth Marcello, and five great grandchildren, Nate, Jenna, Skylar, Hunter, and Ryder. He also leaves his sister, Eleanor Drew. He was the father of the late Michael Marcello and the brother-in-law of the late George McDonald and Jim Burns who Art thought of as his brothers.
The funeral will be held Wednesday at 9AM from the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, 220 Cottage Street, Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM in Saint Margaret's Church, 1098 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence. Burial with military honors will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours Tuesday from 4:30-7:30PM in the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the RI Community Food Bank, 200 Niantic Avenue, Providence, RI, 02907, would be appreciated. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
Download Now