Sousa, Arthur P.
Arthur P. Sousa, 100, of Bristol, passed away 21 days shy of his 101st birthday, with his loving family at his side. In addition to his wife, Margaret G. (Greene) Sousa (married over 70 years), and his parents, Arthur was predeceased by his siblings and his son, Arthur P. Sousa, Jr.
Born in Bristol, Arthur was the son of the late Antone and Maria Sousa. A lifelong resident of Bristol, Arthur dedicated his life to serving his community. For 81 years Arthur was a volunteer firefighter and a life member of the Defiance Hose Co. No.1. Lt Sousa was proud to be the oldest member of the Bristol Fire Department.
Arthur's memory will live on through his children Robert J. Sousa (AnnDee) and Sharon Wollschlager (Warren). He is also survived by his five grandchildren; Harold, Michael, David, Kevin and Jennifer Sousa, his eight great grandchildren; Harold, Jr., Kyle, Samantha, Heidi, Michael, Thomas, Jacob and Emilia Sousa. He also leaves behind one great great grandchild Ryan Dwyer and numerous friends and acquaintances.
Funeral services from the Sansone Funeral Home, 192 Wood Street, Bristol, Friday, February 7, 2020 at 9:00 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Mary's Church, 330 Wood Street, Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Chestnut Street, Bristol. Visiting hours will be Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Defiance Hose Co. No.1, P.O Box 775, Bristol, RI 02809.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 5, 2020