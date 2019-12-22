The Providence Journal Obituaries
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Arthur P. Urbano Sr.

Arthur P. Urbano Sr. Obituary
URBANO, SR., ARTHUR P.
78, of West Warwick, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
MONDAY Visiting hours: 9-10 am in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in Holy Apostles Church, Cranston. Burial with military honors will take place in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: The Rhode Island Coalition for the Homeless, 1070 Main St, Suite 304, Pawtucket, RI 02860, www.rihomeless.org/donate
Visit NardolilloFh.com for full obituary
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 22, 2019
