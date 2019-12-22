|
URBANO, SR., ARTHUR P.
78, of West Warwick, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
MONDAY Visiting hours: 9-10 am in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in Holy Apostles Church, Cranston. Burial with military honors will take place in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: The Rhode Island Coalition for the Homeless, 1070 Main St, Suite 304, Pawtucket, RI 02860, www.rihomeless.org/donate
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 22, 2019